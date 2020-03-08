Across

1. They may be found behind paintings

6. Parts missing from the Venus de Milo

10. Often-misused pronoun

14. Make it on the podium

15. Some drag show props

16. State where the starred clues caucused

17. *Senator from Massachusetts

20. Longest river wholly in Switzerland

21. “Into the Unknown” singer in “Frozen II”

22. Examines a passage

23. Writer of limericks, say

25. Video game annoyance

27. *Senator from Minnesota

34. Ballpark figure

37. Chunk of marble

38. Tranquil

39. Gas in signs

41. Blouse or chemise

43. Dubious Himalayan sighting

44. Head over heels

47. A great deal

50. Study

51. *Representative from Hawaii

54. The Blue Jays, on a scoreboard

55. Sacred songs

59. Hello or goodbye, for 51-across

63. Motley ____

66. Without ice, as a drink

67. Each of the answers to the starred clues, as in the 2020 Democratic Primary

70. Drops out of the sky

71. Invalid

72. Amber, originally

73. Goes for

74. Nobel Peace Prize location

75. “Well, ____ you special!”

Down

1. Primitive weapon

2. Name on the Saudi flag

3. Oberon or Titania, in “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”

4. Itchy condition

5. Home of the kraken

6. Biblical brother

7. Doesn’t keep

8. Thank you, for 51-across

9. Philadelphia to Dover dir.

10. What a police informant may wear

11. Bar mitzvah dance

12. Was in the red

13. Operates, as a station

18. Mineral in many green gemstones

19. Debate

24. Leading characters in “Mamma Mia?”

26. “Six-pack” muscles

28. “2 Broke Girls” actress Dennings

29. Word sometimes “dropped” prematurely in a relationship, colloquially

30. Have a bawl

31. Pay attention to

32. Pot grower?

33. Bridle strap

34. Meter or liter

35. Waiter’s handout

36. Favorability metric for the starred clues

40. Rejections

42. Trivia night site

45. Life-or-death

46. Massage target?

48. Attired like a superhero or vampire

49. Storefront listing, for short

52. One of the inverse trigonometric functions

53. Allergy causing skin-flecks from pets

56. Renter’s contract

57. Morning, in Marseille

58. Insert for a blocked blood vessel

59. Picked locks?

60. Spring

61. Overlook

62. Composer Zimmer

64. Symbol of thinness, in a common simile

65. Press Control Z

68. Recently ousted Bolivian president Morales

69. 401(k) alternative

