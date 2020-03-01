Across

1. Translation of “eu sou” or “yo soy”

4. Wake-up calls

10. Place for pampering

13. Not fooled by

14. Dress part

15. Non-PC?

16. Result of a large meal, maybe

18. Louvre holdings

19. Word with ear or Erie

20. Tennis legend Arthur

21. Hides a Smirnoff drink, colloquially

22. Letters before an alias

23. Atom in any salt

25. Head turner?

27. Heinz offering

29. Green Party?

33. Convenience at a convenience store

34. One of the Stark children in “Game of Thrones”

35. “Sex Education” actor Butterfield

36. Japanese noodle

39. Feeling frisky, in modern text lingo

40. Cookbook amt.

41. State in Japan

42. This.

44. Source of feta cheese

46. Make out at a party?

48. Sampled

52. Non-clerical

53. “I ___ it!”

54. Genetic inits.

55. Toiling away

57. Spiky yet soothing plant

60. Colonial newscaster

62. PC linkup

63. Result of a split, or something found in the 3rd, 6th, and 10th rows of this puzzle

65. Middle school boy’s “shower,” stereotypically

66. Turn on

67. Early birds?

68. Follower of yes or no in the military

69. Funk and punk, to name a few

70. Critically important

Down

1. Quantity consumed

2. Discordant, musically

3. Home of Dali’s “The Persistence of Memory,” for short

4. Start of a pre-school song

5. Lindsay of “Mean Girls”

6. Ones helping a public prosecutor, for short

7. Among the 1%

8. “Star Spangled Banner” fort

9. Call, in poker

10. Squarely

11. Remove the peel from

12. Things passed (or not) in Congress

13. Trash can dweller

17. Top celebs

21. I, to Izaak

24. Volt/ampere

26. Homer’s H

28. Scottish form of John

29. What “-phage” means

30. Pound sound

31. Obstinate animal

32. Talk, talk, talk

36. Actress Aduba of “Orange Is the New Black”

37. “Slumdog Millionaire” actor Patel

38. Quick quip

39. ___ Lipa

40. Your: Fr.

42. Life force, in Taoism

43. “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy” author

44. It begins in juin

45. Do guard duty

47. Tell on

49. Prioritize in the hospital

50. Part of a famous Einstein equation

51. Pub game

53. Noisy flight crew?

55. “Regrettably…”

56. Curbside call

58. Bird on Canada’s $1 coin

59. Statement of assent for Cardi B

61. Smell absolutely terrible

63. Groceries holder

64. Super Mario Bros. platform

Related