Across
1. Translation of “eu sou” or “yo soy”
4. Wake-up calls
10. Place for pampering
13. Not fooled by
14. Dress part
15. Non-PC?
16. Result of a large meal, maybe
18. Louvre holdings
19. Word with ear or Erie
20. Tennis legend Arthur
21. Hides a Smirnoff drink, colloquially
22. Letters before an alias
23. Atom in any salt
25. Head turner?
27. Heinz offering
29. Green Party?
33. Convenience at a convenience store
34. One of the Stark children in “Game of Thrones”
35. “Sex Education” actor Butterfield
36. Japanese noodle
39. Feeling frisky, in modern text lingo
40. Cookbook amt.
41. State in Japan
42. This.
44. Source of feta cheese
46. Make out at a party?
48. Sampled
52. Non-clerical
53. “I ___ it!”
54. Genetic inits.
55. Toiling away
57. Spiky yet soothing plant
60. Colonial newscaster
62. PC linkup
63. Result of a split, or something found in the 3rd, 6th, and 10th rows of this puzzle
65. Middle school boy’s “shower,” stereotypically
66. Turn on
67. Early birds?
68. Follower of yes or no in the military
69. Funk and punk, to name a few
70. Critically important
Down
1. Quantity consumed
2. Discordant, musically
3. Home of Dali’s “The Persistence of Memory,” for short
4. Start of a pre-school song
5. Lindsay of “Mean Girls”
6. Ones helping a public prosecutor, for short
7. Among the 1%
8. “Star Spangled Banner” fort
9. Call, in poker
10. Squarely
11. Remove the peel from
12. Things passed (or not) in Congress
13. Trash can dweller
17. Top celebs
21. I, to Izaak
24. Volt/ampere
26. Homer’s H
28. Scottish form of John
29. What “-phage” means
30. Pound sound
31. Obstinate animal
32. Talk, talk, talk
36. Actress Aduba of “Orange Is the New Black”
37. “Slumdog Millionaire” actor Patel
38. Quick quip
39. ___ Lipa
40. Your: Fr.
42. Life force, in Taoism
43. “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy” author
44. It begins in juin
45. Do guard duty
47. Tell on
49. Prioritize in the hospital
50. Part of a famous Einstein equation
51. Pub game
53. Noisy flight crew?
55. “Regrettably…”
56. Curbside call
58. Bird on Canada’s $1 coin
59. Statement of assent for Cardi B
61. Smell absolutely terrible
63. Groceries holder
64. Super Mario Bros. platform