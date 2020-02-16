when her skin took to her bones like saran wrap spun tightly around a bent stick

tight, thin, clingy

spine corrugated, visible

when fragility of the vessel is incompatible with the strength of the spirit within

that’s a crime

but we can’t prosecute it

diplodogmatic immunity

there’s never redress for injustices like this

only empty wallets

spent pill bottles good for nothing

except taunting after the fact

they did nothing

we can only hold her through the dying process,

a misnomer,

like her flesh, a eucharist strength cover

over something more sinister festering beneath

working its way through from the inside out

her name was Layla

she was my dog

don’t laugh

she died 18

i was 18

ours was a fusion of souls you’ve never seen

moments gross, undignified

the sopping decay of old age

heartbreaking and cruel

even when compelled to talk about them, to save yourself,

the caretaker for once returning his hands to his own wounds,

something inside constrains

to release your memories and soul scars into the world over your tongue

no. too retching, revolting. i might throw up, to feel the offensive travel up from my bowels through my heart to my mouth

but worse is to free the moments from the mind, where they cling like blades cleaved into meat

worse to allow them reality

better to sink in denial

and hope against reason you’ll forget

when she would not eat, there was

a cactus in me, spearing me, pricking my every move

i had to stick needles in her

things i won’t describe

scrape her shit off the floor

black from some medical jargon

latin words that end in -icis and -ia and pain and disbelief and god why

why like this

medical jargon

only made it worse

doctors and their callous attempt to sanitize

could have just said it, spared me at least one of the endless sorrows to come

but instead we played bitter banter of whys and hows and but what ifs until finally

“she’s going to die?”

three months

wretched

i thought it was black from the death inside her

slowly, viciously working its way through

from the inside out

this is the only death i know

the betrayal of yourself

your organs against you

i wish with awful ignorance

that death always came from the outside instead

drunk drivers and bullets

because

left to ourselves

what our own bodies do to us

nothing is comparable

the doc tried to congratulate me

i really went above and beyond

did everything i could and more

most people would have given up a long time ago

fuck you, i wanted to scream

powerless, impotent, small, defeated, blown apart and smashed to a sad mushy glop

that was me

in my arms, a final spasm

3 am. darkness

whimper, eyes’ final glimmer, and she’s deceased

rigor mortis

why the world kept spinning i do not know

all sound disappeared

deaf to my own cries

but she was in peace

above and beyond

did all possible within the bounds of known science and human endurance

did everything

and she still died anyway

now i’m here without her

i’m young, my body is fine

but left to ourselves

what our minds do to us

nothing is

there were many moments of cheer during the three months

yet that’s what’s so cruel about memory

you have to fight to bury the amputation of your love underneath the lighter bits

but i can only type one poem at a time

and now’s a time for melancholy