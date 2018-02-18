People always talk about the fragility of our lives,

How easily they slip by, how easily they escape us.

But have you ever seen a body exhale its last breath?

Have you witnessed those excruciating hours?

It takes time.

It takes effort.

The body holds on as long as possible,

It is resilient.

It tries to keep you going,

Even when you, yourself have given up.

The soul may escape, but the body perse- veres.

So, what does this tell us about

the chasm between the spirit and the body?

I don’t have an answer for that, But I’ll tell you what it gave me. It gave me time,

To hold your hand

To kiss your forehead

To make a joke, I knew would make you laugh.

It gave me some time.