- The Crying Game
- DJ Yung Educated But Unemployed
- Lil Drummer Boy
- Sofresh n’ Soclean Dion
- Adonis Morissette
- D(ean)J Rapelye
- Rudeboy Giuliani
- Duncan Hoy-Z
- Lil Peni$
- Lil Italy
- Lil Lion Man
- Lil Caesars Pizza
- Kings ?uest
- Missy Eliot Linton
- Missy Michelle Obama
- Lisa “Left Eye” Kudrow
- Kim Jong (F)un(k)
- Emilio Pucci Mane
- MatisYahoo!
- King Latifah
- Lil Wymyn
- G-Mail
- Snoopy Mane
- Two Chains
- Yung Trust Fund
- DiphThong
- Sau’Ron
- Repugg
- Marmalaid
- AK69
- 12 Angry Chainz
- 20,000 Chainz Unda Da C
- 101 Chainz
- 50 First Chainz
- Voltaire
- Lil Abner
- Lil BigPlanet
- Yung Adult Fiction
- Tumblr
- M. Peid
- Winston Church Ill
- Em ji
- $a$$afra$$
- Fiber Optiks
- T-Ecstasy
- T-Agony
- T-Suffering
- MDMT
- Kelly Clarkson
- Aaahh!!! Real Monsters
- Earl Crewneck
- Earl Cardigan
- Earl Sweatervest
- DJ Wagsta
- Afrodisijack
- Jesus Christ Ghetto Superstar
- Cock Asian
- Tyler the Cremator
- White Zinfidel
- Yung Kippur
- Fat Africa
- Accidental Racist
- Notorious N.A.A.C.P.
- Dem Disenfranchised Boyz
- Macklethorpe
- Sufi Mane
- Moulin Rogue
- Woody Wu
- Hasty Mane
- Pasty Mane
- Investment Bank$
- Cyberbully
- Mo’lasses
- Pussy Swiffer
- Xponent
- A Tribe Called Quipfire!
- Melon Balla
- Crib Death
- Stacy’s Dad
- iTunes
- Iron Mane
- Spider Mane
- Lil Bauhaus
- Art Brute
- Ghostface Pacifist
- Cummabundd
- Going Out Of Business Sale
- Urban Outfitted
- Dr GRE
- Pantoum
- Snoop Liger
- Villain-L
- Gun Owner
- The Decemberists’ Untitled Rap Project
- Deth Cabb
- Da $hins
- Autocorrekt
- Lil Kimye
- Lunch Money Overlordz
- Tiger Magg
- Azealia Banksy
- Yaro
- Lucille Deez Ballz
- Halybutt
- Clayton Marsh
- Mike Shinoda
- $peek-EZ
- LOL Cool J
- Busta Hymen
- Wintafresh
- Pathos
- Falafel
- Lil’ iputian
- Fatha Time
- Mutha Necessity
- DJ Ennui
- Tim McRaw
- Yung Lanyard
- Yung Urban Professional
- Type 2Chainz Diabetes
- Poop Dogg
- Poop Doug
- Lonely Island real rap parody
- Lil Filipa Ioannou
- H.A.M.burglar
- Philip Seymour Hoffmann
- Thug Wife
List by Dan Abromowitz, Rafael Abrahams, Giri Nathan, Will Pinke, Eliot Linton, Elizabeth Lian & Andrew Sondern.
68 thoughts on “127 Unclaimed Rap Names”
Mike shinoda is the rapper from linkin park :/
Yes he is and also an guitarist ,producer and a piano player I’m a fan
AK69 is one of the most famous rapper in Japan
Anybody that’s sitting here, commenting on how stupid these rap names are, is a fucking idiot. Of course they’re stupid. Find a dictionary, and look up the word “Satire”.
Also, anybody that’s using Google to look for “Unclaimed Rap Names” for themselves in any sort of serious manner is a poser.
-Andy O.
Whether you’re naming yourself, your song, or your new rap super group, coming up with a good name is crucial to a successful rap career. While there are no “wrong” names, you should come up with something that fits you and your career. There are a million potential names out there, but only one that works for you.
Besides, who really has the determination and the skill? You guys need to be unique, because the shit that’s been said in music is almost always about the same thing. Women, money, no respect, not caring, being bog as shit, and you need to overcome mainstream tendencies, temptations and be better than the rest. Eminem did it in the beginning and that’s how he rose to stardom, and for those who don’t like him, think about tupac. You gotta be the realest botch out there. I think some of these names make good insults to rappers. Maybe they would be useful in early songs to gain and provoke people to get angry, driving your popularity through the roof. Because at the end of the day, popularity is popularity, whether good comments or bad ones are said. Eminem probably gets a ton of an t, but when you look up nest rapper or best rap song on Google it’s him. Be better than yourself. Be immortal.
