what do you get a man for his birthday
“what is your love language?”
father hugged me
mother kissed me
that is what you say when you don’t
know how to love.
I never had my room
four eyes blinked at the ceiling.
was this how I loved? the wings of fireflies and between stolen moments in their light
me and my sister spoke to flies you swatted into the walls
paint peeling
she got you a nonstick frying pan
you made us
pancakes after your birthday
what do u get a man for his birthday?
the umbrella-patterned tie to rest and lie still
a decoration for the wooden windowsill that creeks like his knees
faux wood colored desks that he can build
when he’s bored
a piece of furniture for your clothes
and a perrywrinkle tie
to match your dress at 34
you buy a pocket knife
for yourself
a bouquet of lilies for your shelf “men only get flowers at their funerals.”