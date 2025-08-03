what do you get a man for his birthday

“what is your love language?”

father hugged me

mother kissed me

that is what you say when you don’t

know how to love.

I never had my room

four eyes blinked at the ceiling.

was this how I loved? the wings of fireflies and between stolen moments in their light

me and my sister spoke to flies you swatted into the walls

paint peeling

she got you a nonstick frying pan

you made us

pancakes after your birthday

what do u get a man for his birthday?

the umbrella-patterned tie to rest and lie still

a decoration for the wooden windowsill that creeks like his knees

faux wood colored desks that he can build

when he’s bored

a piece of furniture for your clothes

and a perrywrinkle tie

to match your dress at 34

you buy a pocket knife

for yourself

a bouquet of lilies for your shelf “men only get flowers at their funerals.”