Presented here is a list of 100 drag names we’ve kept since our sophomore year. Names have been added impromptu when any phrase shows even the most meager resemblance to a woman’s (or man’s) name. You are welcome to use any of these for your next drag performance, though we cannot promise they will help you secure a $5000 cash tip courtesy of Fierce Drag Jewels. Now let the music play!

 

    1. Kelly Leproblème
    2. Miss Tree
    3. Ella Emma Ayo
    4. Vicky Cristina Barcelona
    5. Mrs. Show
    6. Simone Vile
    7. Simone Bile
    8. Guillotina
    9. Brazil Gisèle Diamond
    10. Romantica Nicole von Andrews
    11. Amandela
    12. Miss Carriage
    13. Veronica Electronica
    14. WeHo Wendy
    15. Ashley Kenazi
    16. Laura Afikomen
    17. Agnes Day
    18. Chevy Chase
    19. Torrisi
    20. Lottie Bothered
    21. Pashmina Platinum
    22. Ginny Tonic
    23. Izzy Pink
    24. Arielle
    25. Phillipa Waterbottle
    26. Ally Mo
    27. Nora Meme
    28. Jackie Herschschwag
    29. Mackenzie Scale
    30. Gal Fagot
    31. Virginia Cuntingham
    32. Justin Time
    33. Willy Nilly
    34. Nick Nac 
    35. Brian Rot
    36. Rita Lowd
    37. Wanda Pizzacoming
    38. Debbie T’Gooff
    39. Lori Lightfoot
    40. Wendy Gethere
    41. Wendy Beatdrop
    42. Bermuda Triangle
    43. Ginormica 
    44. Cris Martini
    45. Justin Dewitt
    46. Joey Hotdog 
    47. John Fancyrestaurants
    48. Ol’ Hickory Ham Mike 
    49. Sherry A. Law
    50. Ally VanWell
    51. Yvonne Online
    52. Manny Cure
    53. Perry Bull
    54. Gabe Rother
    55. Gayle Overs
    56. Charlene Anna Chocolatefactory
    57. Donna Time
    58. Donna Gree
    59. Sprakenzie Deutsch
    60. Jennifer B. Boobs (the b stands for butthole)
    61. Nina Levin 
    62. Geneva Convention
    63. Olivia T. Namwar
    64. Pearl Harbor
    65. Gloria Hole
    66. Mary Poppers
    67. Nunu Goonone
    68. Patti LuPorn
    69. Cris Gender
    70. Ky El-Yusef
    71. Rachel Siri
    72. Fromita Yu
    73. Stillanda Fence
    74. Miss Undressed
    75. Yanny Fae Laurel
    76. Missy Wittat Bullshit
    77. Stan Corrected
    78. Klarna Doordash
    79. Wendy McDonald
    80. Beth Anne Bodywerks
    81. Molly Percocet
    82. Gaye Guye
    83. Lora Spasm
    84. Inna Zenzat
    85. Uta Nøt
    86. Missy Ristorante
    87. Lara Mi Project
    88. Qwerty Keyboard
    89. Ann L. Fisher
    90. Ally P. Shah
    91. Marissa Waves
    92. Pumpernickel Experience
    93. Momo Horror
    94. Orthorexia
    95. Rosacea
    96. Amneshia
    97. Trolley Problem
    98. Luteal Phase
    99. Italicized Lady
    100. Rumi Boxi

Do you enjoy reading the Nass?

Please consider donating a small amount to help support independent journalism at Princeton and whitelist our site.