Presented here is a list of 100 drag names we’ve kept since our sophomore year. Names have been added impromptu when any phrase shows even the most meager resemblance to a woman’s (or man’s) name. You are welcome to use any of these for your next drag performance, though we cannot promise they will help you secure a $5000 cash tip courtesy of Fierce Drag Jewels. Now let the music play!
-
- Kelly Leproblème
- Miss Tree
- Ella Emma Ayo
- Vicky Cristina Barcelona
- Mrs. Show
- Simone Vile
- Simone Bile
- Guillotina
- Brazil Gisèle Diamond
- Romantica Nicole von Andrews
- Amandela
- Miss Carriage
- Veronica Electronica
- WeHo Wendy
- Ashley Kenazi
- Laura Afikomen
- Agnes Day
- Chevy Chase
- Torrisi
- Lottie Bothered
- Pashmina Platinum
- Ginny Tonic
- Izzy Pink
- Arielle
- Phillipa Waterbottle
- Ally Mo
- Nora Meme
- Jackie Herschschwag
- Mackenzie Scale
- Gal Fagot
- Virginia Cuntingham
- Justin Time
- Willy Nilly
- Nick Nac
- Brian Rot
- Rita Lowd
- Wanda Pizzacoming
- Debbie T’Gooff
- Lori Lightfoot
- Wendy Gethere
- Wendy Beatdrop
- Bermuda Triangle
- Ginormica
- Cris Martini
- Justin Dewitt
- Joey Hotdog
- John Fancyrestaurants
- Ol’ Hickory Ham Mike
- Sherry A. Law
- Ally VanWell
- Yvonne Online
- Manny Cure
- Perry Bull
- Gabe Rother
- Gayle Overs
- Charlene Anna Chocolatefactory
- Donna Time
- Donna Gree
- Sprakenzie Deutsch
- Jennifer B. Boobs (the b stands for butthole)
- Nina Levin
- Geneva Convention
- Olivia T. Namwar
- Pearl Harbor
- Gloria Hole
- Mary Poppers
- Nunu Goonone
- Patti LuPorn
- Cris Gender
- Ky El-Yusef
- Rachel Siri
- Fromita Yu
- Stillanda Fence
- Miss Undressed
- Yanny Fae Laurel
- Missy Wittat Bullshit
- Stan Corrected
- Klarna Doordash
- Wendy McDonald
- Beth Anne Bodywerks
- Molly Percocet
- Gaye Guye
- Lora Spasm
- Inna Zenzat
- Uta Nøt
- Missy Ristorante
- Lara Mi Project
- Qwerty Keyboard
- Ann L. Fisher
- Ally P. Shah
- Marissa Waves
- Pumpernickel Experience
- Momo Horror
- Orthorexia
- Rosacea
- Amneshia
- Trolley Problem
- Luteal Phase
- Italicized Lady
- Rumi Boxi