The tracing of distress

tailored against the coarse lining

ripples and bumps

engulf flickers of dim hope.

The clashing dissonance overwhelms

one boundary, edging

to the brim of its inverse.

The tracing persists.

Wrenching and tugging at seams

of a suffocating cloth

proves pointless.

A bloody mind splitting battle

entails a victory lap to celebrate recovery.

Facade.

A false recapturing of life

Disfigured by addiction,

Only to fall victim

To a privilege never truly extended.