Dear Reader,

Momo World is a series of snippets (news clippings, journal excerpts, first-hand accounts, radio broadcasts, etc.) from a dystopian society. In combination they create a portrait of what our world may become. This is the first entry.

A Scenic and Numeric Description of Dahlonega in the Year 2130

Written by Locker Anson from Crotiff Tower on Monmouta Crest

Dahlonega, formerly Los Angeles, formerly El Pueblo de Nuestra Señora la Reina de los Ángeles, lies beneath perpetual dark, dank clouds, now a constant part of the Dh weather system. You could no longer tell where the smog ended and those sad, sad clouds began. That distinction was fully lost in the year 2091, 19 years after the post-fallout emigration first began. The effects of the exodus were most impactful in places like Dahlonega — former population centers which today are not more than hollow collections of tinged rubble. In Dahlonega’s case, 82% of the city lay empty and dead.

The Torpid

From Monmouta one can vaguely see the Torp (see fig. 3), the

once-notably-affluent hub that had experienced the largest migration to Momo. Contrasting against the Pop, the northeastern quadrant that remained lively—relatively at least—the Torp remained stagnant (see fig. 1). Classified by padlocked gates, ivy-topped fences, and little movement perceptible to the human eye, the Torp is a vivid depiction of post-nuclear life on earth; a life classified by few human interactions and abundant. A defining statistic, or at least one that caught my eye about a year ago, is that the Torp lost 98.7569% of its residents to Momo in the span of 7 years, 2094-2101 (Streicker Mag.). There is little reason for one to venture into the dead streets, and many, such as Reb Stein, note that “only sadness remains.”

Little Populus

A poverty-stricken area in the pre-fallout era, some 96% of Pop residents could not afford the fees to emigrate off-world, and many still remained. The Pop is now the sole lasting mark of life in Dahlonega, and stood out as the only source of electric glow

on this dark evening. Classified by pre-war space-efficient brutalist architecture and advertising towers (see fig. 2) that sprayed dirty orange LED light into the misty night, the Pop is a distinct piece of Dahlonega. A historically unsafe area, Little Populus had a peak of 13,127 robberies and 23,020 felony assaults in the year 2076. This level of crime, as with many other fixtures of life in the Pop, has decreased with falling population density. The Pop has recently (in the last 19 years, give or take) become an epicenter of the decent, non-violent human contact that motivates those on the ground. The tight knit nature of the depression-era housing provides the rare feeling of being in a populated area, providing inspiration for the nomenclature of the borough. The Pop is sure to provide all the noise that a modern man might require.