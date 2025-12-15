Avery Gendler’s sonnet series was awarded first place in the 2025 Nassau Weekly Poetry Competition. The poems demonstrated not only an innovative style but a commitment to consistent and beautiful language — making the old new again.

Spetses Sonnets 

I. Legend

We swim to a cave, underneath

the rock ledge inches 

from our heads. Pleasure in the interim 

waves, entry and exit 

studded with pebbles. Goggles useless 

in the dark. The city 

hid away in the shallow cavern, 

Earth’s ear canal, when the Turks 

invaded. But they were betrayed,

found, slaughtered. Fish

cleaned the bones. The other

tale: a man lived alone in that rock cavity,

kept alive by a seal who brought him

little fishes to eat.

 

II. Order

My friend’s Greek grandfather yells

all day. He draws our dinner table map, orders 

the best pork and scolds the boys 

for ordering pasta which they eat all 

the time back in the states. Not on this island—

his island. We strip off our jean shorts

and swim after cocktails. The sea keeps

on her rippling sequin top. An old woman 

walks by with her groceries and no 

questions. Mopeds take the corners, 

beams curling in and out as boys shout 

from back wheels. Sharp consonants 

and flat vowels—we curse back with all 

we have.

 

III. Postcard

I don’t know how to comfort

her when she says the world is ending

We’re on the bathroom floor

in our bikinis and the ocean drains

from her face. I don’t know how to tell her—

she is everything. She tells me her heart

might collapse and dissolve 

in all the salt water. She is overcome

by her grandmother, a shell, an unmoored

body without memory. We walk the edge 

of the island, low white walls stopping us 

from meeting the sea. Waiters set up tables 

for late dinners, then smoke. I tell her, after 

everyone has left, that I would stay.

 

IV. Creature of Habit

I vow to stay in the water forever

when I spot the octopus. It pales 

and textures, attempts to steal 

the camera set on the sandy floor. 

In motion, a bullet, ship hull narrowed 

to a spearhead. It balloons, blue

tentacles—the hue of the boys’ backs 

as they dive under, almost translucent 

in the day. It punches schools of fish 

that peck incessantly. Bursts

ink at the crowd of fins. Secreted 

beak ripping apart the pieces. Reaching—

this wonder—it grabs the wrist 

of the one who pulls away. 

 

V. Charades 

I’m the one who pulls off 

the road on my bike, 

the one who notices the dead 

kitten on the curb, 

shadow fur buried 

in sleep. We submerge 

only our feet 

and bathe our heads 

in novels to block 

the sun. We mask our dullness 

with charades, pull upon others’ 

phrases, cover ourselves with a bedsheet

to play the game, and attempt to express 

it all without a sound.

 

VI. Fly In Our Butter 

I want to take home this pace 

without sound: sinking mornings, 

late lunch with coffee, another swim, 

a nap, poetry aperitif 

before dinner well into the night. 

My friend plucks the piano’s 

fingers, finds her grandmother 

when she wanders. Places

her hands on her face: I’m your 

granddaughter, your grand-

daughter. Each afternoon 

they look through the family 

photo album, relearning 

names.

Do you enjoy reading the Nass?

Please consider donating a small amount to help support independent journalism at Princeton and whitelist our site.