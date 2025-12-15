Avery Gendler’s sonnet series was awarded first place in the 2025 Nassau Weekly Poetry Competition. The poems demonstrated not only an innovative style but a commitment to consistent and beautiful language — making the old new again.

Spetses Sonnets

I. Legend

We swim to a cave, underneath

the rock ledge inches

from our heads. Pleasure in the interim

waves, entry and exit

studded with pebbles. Goggles useless

in the dark. The city

hid away in the shallow cavern,

Earth’s ear canal, when the Turks

invaded. But they were betrayed,

found, slaughtered. Fish

cleaned the bones. The other

tale: a man lived alone in that rock cavity,

kept alive by a seal who brought him

little fishes to eat.

II. Order

My friend’s Greek grandfather yells

all day. He draws our dinner table map, orders

the best pork and scolds the boys

for ordering pasta which they eat all

the time back in the states. Not on this island—

his island. We strip off our jean shorts

and swim after cocktails. The sea keeps

on her rippling sequin top. An old woman

walks by with her groceries and no

questions. Mopeds take the corners,

beams curling in and out as boys shout

from back wheels. Sharp consonants

and flat vowels—we curse back with all

we have.

III. Postcard

I don’t know how to comfort

her when she says the world is ending.

We’re on the bathroom floor

in our bikinis and the ocean drains

from her face. I don’t know how to tell her—

she is everything. She tells me her heart

might collapse and dissolve

in all the salt water. She is overcome

by her grandmother, a shell, an unmoored

body without memory. We walk the edge

of the island, low white walls stopping us

from meeting the sea. Waiters set up tables

for late dinners, then smoke. I tell her, after

everyone has left, that I would stay.

IV. Creature of Habit

I vow to stay in the water forever

when I spot the octopus. It pales

and textures, attempts to steal

the camera set on the sandy floor.

In motion, a bullet, ship hull narrowed

to a spearhead. It balloons, blue

tentacles—the hue of the boys’ backs

as they dive under, almost translucent

in the day. It punches schools of fish

that peck incessantly. Bursts

ink at the crowd of fins. Secreted

beak ripping apart the pieces. Reaching—

this wonder—it grabs the wrist

of the one who pulls away.

V. Charades

I’m the one who pulls off

the road on my bike,

the one who notices the dead

kitten on the curb,

shadow fur buried

in sleep. We submerge

only our feet

and bathe our heads

in novels to block

the sun. We mask our dullness

with charades, pull upon others’

phrases, cover ourselves with a bedsheet

to play the game, and attempt to express

it all without a sound.

VI. Fly In Our Butter

I want to take home this pace

without sound: sinking mornings,

late lunch with coffee, another swim,

a nap, poetry aperitif

before dinner well into the night.

My friend plucks the piano’s

fingers, finds her grandmother

when she wanders. Places

her hands on her face: I’m your

granddaughter, your grand-

daughter. Each afternoon

they look through the family

photo album, relearning

names.