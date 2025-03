As my pearly whites crunch

into the powdered sugar, chew

it like thick, hot sand, as my tongue

melts it to stained glass, as I pray to baby Jesus

sucking on his lollipop, as his first molar waits

to come in it looks around the gums and sees

sheep, wise old men, myrrh, screams, as the glass shatters,

the mouth bleeds, as it dry-heaves, you do not leave.