Picture this: you see your crush at the library. They’re finishing their homework, so you only have a little time to get their attention. They’re way too cool for you, and they have jorts and sambas on today. What to do? Say hello? Ask for their Instagram? NO!

Instead, you’re going to lie! Don’t feel bad, you’re following in a long tradition of students trying to convince their crushes that they’re cool enough (e.g. Barack Obama telling his college crush he was bisexual). You’ll put these following books in your backpack, and then walk by your crush while they’re studying in the library. Suddenly, (pretend) disaster strikes! The zipper on your bag, which was coincidentally left open, fails you. Your books scatter across the library table.

““Oh no! My leftist theory books!” you’ll exclaim, pretending to be embarrassed.

The sexy aura of all these leftist theory books immediately entrances your crush, and you live happily ever after. Or at least, you live happily ever after until they find out you haven’t actually read these books. So you should probably get on that.

“But which books?” you ask, filled with the dread of not skipping into the sunset holding hands. Fear not. I have a couple of recommendations.

The Wretched of the Earth, Frantz Fanon

This is a classic of post-colonial literature, and a great gateway into Fanon’s work. Fanon wrote this book shortly before his death, and encompasses his experiences as a member of the Algerian Liberation Front during their struggle against the French. Fanon asserts one of the most controversial perspectives in modern political theory—that anti-colonial violence is perfectly justified. He makes a very persuasive argument—after all, poverty and colonialism are themselves forms of extreme violence which people in the Global South have been subject to for decades, if not centuries. Our moral and ethical systems, it seems, monopolizes and justifies violence for ruling powers. Minorities are time and time again expected to turn the other cheek. However, Fanon fails in detailing a future beyond the violence. If the revolution can only truly be achieved after violence, then what? Does the state continue to propagate violence against others? It’s a shame that we never got an expansion of the ideas in this book, but it’s worth reading just for exposure to a voice that is so radically and starkly different to any you’ve ever read before.

The Second Sex, Simone de Beauvoir

This is her most well-known work for a reason. Coming in at a whopping 800 pages, the Second Sex is Beauvoir’s complete historical analysis on the oppression of women. Analyzing historical events from the stone age until the mid 1900’s, Beauvoir’s book isn’t for the faint of heart. She combines Freudian psychoanalysis with philosophical arguments from contemporaries, such as Sartre, to come up with a quasi-legal case against sexism. While her Freudian analysis aren’t my favorite, as they seem to be less rooted in verifiable fact, Beauvoir takes apart current arguments against feminism in a way that’s both methodical and almost impossible to argue against, given the sheer amount of evidence she presents. Some weird opinions about lesbians, though. You can’t win them all, I guess.

Pedagogy of the Oppressed, Paulo Freire

Written primarily for educators, this book is helpful for teachers and students alike. What is the dynamic of our education? Why does it seem to be based on positions of power and focused on reproducing systems of power? Freire advocates for a dynamic model of education in which students are encouraged to question the oppressive structures which they find themselves in. One of the most iconic liberal thinkers of his time, Freire is firmly against the concept of neutrality, institutional or otherwise. Dynamics of power must be stood up against in order to change them, and it must be done as a community. While I’m not sure how realistically his theories of education can be applied in a kindergarten science classroom, his opinions on education are especially relevant given the current conflicts on college campuses.

All About Love, bell hooks

While not traditionally what many would consider ‘political’ theory, bell hooks’ revelations on love are applied not only to interpersonal dynamics of relationships but societal interactions as well. It’s just a book that young people need to read—not only to end situationship culture, but also to face a fresh idea of what love can and should be. The love described in this book includes justice, aid, and respect. It’s an uncomfortable read—hooks defies some of our most ingrained societal lessons about what love and respect should be in relationships, especially when it comes to our parents. Even though I don’t necessarily agree with the extreme that she takes her concept of love to, I think that an essential understanding of activism is rooted in love, and the dedication we have to continue making towards it. Besides, you and your crush can read it together–totally romantic.

So get to reading! After all, when you secure that date, she’ll probably ask you questions about the books…

