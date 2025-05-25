Dear Reader,

Certain scholars have said that we need new literary forms to accurately reflect the anxieties of this generation. If you’ll indulge us in a navel-glance, this week the Nassau Weekly searches for a physical form that better reflects our sentiments.

The Nass aspires to represent our age’s varied zeitgeist–this issue, our writers tackle unknowns. Inhabiting these pages, find fiction on love after technological dissociation, longform reporting on the future of plasma, an essay on the allure of unknowability, and more.

While academic and intellectual spaces disappear, we reaffirm our intention for these pages to allow thoughtful reflection and writing across every genre. In recent history, the physical Nass has been square; this special alumni issue, printed rectangularly, is a reactive evolution, allowing for longer content. We intend to keep this rectangular format going forward, one change in a long line of continued transformation as this magazine reaches towards new unknowns. Look at the shifting horizon and choose to be awed rather than afraid.

With supersized love,

Frankie Solinsky Duryea and Alex Norbrook, EICs