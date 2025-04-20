Thinking of home your dad remembers mostly anger. Light warping off the metal walls of the slaughterhouse, resentment rising from the land like steam off hot water. Turning twenty and a tender wound. Told you once about the violence he fantasized about all those long teenage years. You stopped believing in sublimation around when you left the suburbs. In ‘09 your dad joined this immigrant church, bought the Bible and asked to be made anew. Brought you on Sundays to drown under a plastic tarp and learn about Jonah in the stomach of the whale. When you said Dad I don’t want to go anymore he said God will save us all, look: He already saved me.

Remembering childhood my dad tells me of summers playing in the forest, landscapes that were sparse, hostile. Watching the older boys toss rocks at passing trains, dare each other to lie across the tracks, press their cheeks to the rail and feel metal and light pass right through them. Ablation of the baby fat and the old fears. At eight, maybe nine, let loose with a neighbor’s son. Turns out earth can hold its resentment just like you did. Did you know there are still landmines in rural parts of [ ]? Nothing to stop [ ] from going right through a body, to stop little boys from [ ]. Walked home in the rain knowing it could have been him.