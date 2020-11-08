It’s not a break,

It’s just a bruise. A cushion,Tender swellof blood beneath the skin,First dusty lilac, hints of navy.Sailing on the bay at dusk, aloft,the dappled rising surface.Tacking swiftly with the breeze,Then contact with the boom––A whack, and aching. Oneswoop of the seagull’s wing.A wince and then a bruise.Yet it will fade to muddy greenBefore it heals––The shadowed shallows of the water’s edge.Wading through the algae firstBefore emerging on the clear expanse,An untouched shore of virgin sand.When finally the murky mistsDisperse, the skin is clear.It’s just a bruise.