The times are trying. Up is down, wrong is right, protein is in everything and we’re all CONFUSED ABOUT IT. Luckily, some of the Nassau Weekly’s readership has found the solution to fascism taking hold: vaping. Nearly two years ago, I released a list of vape flavors that Big Vape had been formulating in their research facilities in Terre Haute, Indiana. Now more than ever, the kids are yearning for a flavorful buzz, and top alchemists have gone to work on new and empowering flavors to keep them sedat–to encourage them to resist, like, capitalism. Or something like that. Straight from the lab, here are 50 brand new vape flavors:
1. Benzodiazepines
2. Kabbalah
3. Sonja Morgan
4. Woah Vicky’s twitter
5. Age gap relationship
6. Whitefish salad
7. Sex scenes in movies
discourse
8. The Honey Bunches of
Oats commercial with that
lady
9. Chicken stock
10 . Situationship
11. Fugue state
12. The amount of cigarettes
David Lynch would smoke in a
day
13. Wet bulb temperature
14. Late 90s-early 2000s yoga class
15. Gemeinschaft
16. One 5mg edible
17. Spike Lee’s instagram
captions
18. Laguardia airport water
display
19. Ginger ale
20. Yogurt
21. Facetune
22. Dérive
23. That one photo from Sex
and The City that connotes
humiliation
24. The power grid
25. Chop hoe
26. Twisted Tea
27. Every candy ever. Like just all
of them put into one.
28. Your inner saboteur
29. Call of Duty
30. Birthday Instagram stories
31. Vatican II
32. Crossbody bag-induced
Europeanism
33. Pilates
34. Staring at your own instagram
public
35. World Wide Day of Play
36. The DMV (government
agency)
37. The DMV (region)
38. The Nixon Tapes
39. Courtney Love
40. Bowl of cereal
41. And Just Like That writers
room
42. Amateur DJ
43. I Came to College Eager To
Get Zooted on Loud And Get My
Back Blown Out. I Found Out I’m
a “Mid Bitch” With Terrible Vibes
44. Selfie
45. Bullying
46. Queef
47. Malice
48. Praxis
49. Journaling
50. Being a Hag as Radical
Feminism in the Imperial Core