because I could not deflect
longer I handed
myself to the wind;
spaghetti spiders suspended
in blacked air
spin backwards as
parried mumbles mix like
peach cobbler on concrete
in the catching of blood
& buttercream pipes
around edges as the mattress coils
find a home in my ribcage.
ginger kisses knuckle,
years pass kidney stones
the moon out,
ginger kisses knuckle,
arousing pain
as muted wine
swipes
the shore.
years pass kidney stones
and the sun clears;
the moon out,
the stage set,
but
mama is no more.