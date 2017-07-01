Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Whitelist

Thank you for deciding to whitelist the Nassau Weekly. Here’s how to do it [adapted from Wired]:

Adblock Plus

Click the Adblock Plus icon.

Click “Enabled on this site” to disable ad blocking for the current site.

In Firefox Click “disable on nassauweekly.com” to disable ad blocking.

Reload the Nassau Weekly page you were viewing.

Firefox Tracking Protection

In Firefox “Tracking Protection” may activate our adblock notice. It can be temporarily disabled for a browsing session by clicking the “shield” icon in the url bar if visible and following the instructions. For further details on Tracking Protection please review Mozilla’s support.

Adblock

Click the Ad Block icon.

Click “Don’t run on pages on this domain”.

Reload the Nassau Weekly page you were viewing.

Ghostery

Click the Ghostery icon.

In Ghostery versions < 6.0 Click “Whitelist site”.

In Ghostery version 7.0 click “trust site”

In Versions < 6.0 You will see the message “Site is whitelisted”. Click “reload the page to see your changes.”

Reload the Nassau Weekly page you were viewing.

uBlock / uBlock Origin

Click the uBlock / uBlock Origin icon.

Click the “power” button in the menu that appears to whitelist the current web site.

Click the reload icon to reload the Nassau Weekly page you were viewing.

Disconnect

Click the Disconnect icon.

Click “Whitelist site”.