You look composed, you tell me. Thank you

I curled my eyelashes this morning.

Are you hungry?

let’s split a jalapeño-

for old time’s sake,

gloss it in virgin olive oil

for your sake,

I’ll glaze truths in honey

truth number one

this is not a poem about you

I have never written a poem about you

I will never write a poem about you

truth two, I am a better dancer

I’m white, you drunkenly explain,

pulling me into your spiraling pivot

truth three do not look do not speak

permit me to never again permit you

(force me)

I love you, you say. Thank you

I know you did.