The flower rouge oozes subterfuge.
Blush, blush!
The flower blues, petaling pollen pila —
perfection is a game for two.
Perfection is the moment before bloom.
Petal waft!
Perfection when the petal wafts,
the petal meets the ground to make
two.
Perfection fills the flower field,
a big blooming
petal womb.
The flower blues
are the end-too-soon blooms.
A petal meets the ground:
Hush hush
the flower rows
the flower seats
the flower section
legions of flowers
hush the moment
the petal hits the ground.
The bloom is over,
petals reign on petalground.
Vesuvian waft to perfect
another Pompeiian town.
The ash is unvaried,
black intermixed with brown.
The perfect flower’s perfection
is to smooth this funereal mound.
Hush!
the moment
perfection begins to soothe.
