Your mouth stands agape; your shriek washes over me.Like Charybdis, you roar, sucking my soul fateward.Paralyzed, I lie, nary a fig tree nor palm:For not even event knows escape at your gate.

As I cower ’neath your maw, eerie eyes fang ’fore me.

You pierce my bare arm, your venom pounds through.

My pulse quickens—fair asset, foul traitor, despair!

Ration buoys in-out, as darkness o’ertakes me.

I am devoured unchewed, deaf, but quick yet—

Oh God, what Nineveh was I meant for this day?

Warped, I see not, but glass splashes yester;

Time slows. Gasping, from what nous hang I now?

You begin your sick ritual, the drum beats must quicken.

Your pincers click and four taps-–your bizarre mating call!

The crazed hum crescendoes, until like gears grinding,

You break me down, a morcel, a breadcrumb, your saul.

I am bathed in your waters, a torus so pure,

But my matter cares not: false communion, indeed!

Enraged your whirl thickens, your Word echoes in me;

You peer deep. You know much. You reject me, yet again.