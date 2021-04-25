For who would not want to

stroke the smooth plane of her face?

Brush those downy hairs that slope

their way along temples, cheekbones,

towards the petal flesh of her lips.

Anointed, the daily ritual,

her cheeks glowing with oils and pigments,

her eyes brush gold, glint, glisten—

flutter away from the mirror’s light

like a bruised moth.

When I was a child, I caught butterflies.

Freedom pinched from the air;

naive cruelty in that curious clutch.

I studied, controlled—I didn’t know

I was hurting them.

But the slip of an adjusted grip

was always enough for them

to limp away, wing-torn,

and all I had left was the colorful dust

of their souls on my fingertips.

The first time I swatted a moth,

Mosquito-thick night

Under the cool veranda;

I was surprised at the brown

On my palm;

Splatter of life I didn’t know

Existed.

When she finally returns that tentative

gaze in the silvered glass,

smudged gold fingers blurring

the pattern on her eyelids,

she blinks, and the resemblance is gone.

