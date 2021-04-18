And with the breeze in our hair,

The windows rolled down to let in this July

Evening warmth,

The words almost tumbled out of my mouth.

But you held my heart at ten and two, steering me

Into pitiful silence,

Lips locked against the humid air.

And when you looked at me in that dim moonless night,

I turned into a constellation, fathomed into form

By your dispassionate gaze.

You scattered me across the sky and cut me

loose into a night polluted by your sodium-lamp glow.

And then, obscured in my hopeless desire,

I fell from view as you drove away.

