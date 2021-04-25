When I think about you for too long,

my skin begins

to itch—

my fingernails scratch at you under

my hide, like hives or a rash or some

other disease.

When I miss you far too much,

my head begins

to hurt;

I wish Advil could fix

your pressure pounding at my temples—

But when I try to push you down,

swallow you like that too-large pill,

my throat closes around

you and I choke;

stubborn remedy.

Your fever will consume me

slowly, illusive burn

imagined into my palest blood cells,

macrophage useless against your

cancerous growth.

“In sickness and in health”—

but you left me stranded

somewhere in the middle.

