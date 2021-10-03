What is your favorite color?

How many siblings do you have?

Where are you from?

What is your favorite study spot on campus?

What are your thoughts on exotic pets on campus?

Did you know I have a pet squirrel?

Did you know that squirrels are really loyal and loving pets when treated with a tender touch?

Would you ever ruin someone’s life intentionally?

Where were you on Friday night at 11:30 p.m.?

Have you ever felt immeasurable pain?

Have you ever suffered the loss of a loved one?

Do you know how much I love him?

Did you know that his name is Fifi?

Why did you steal Fifi?

Have you ever been a single parent?

Do you know what it’s like to lose a child?

How could you say that he ran away when you know how happy I made him?

Did you see how I hand fed Fifi individual oats every morning before I left for class, tucked him into bed every night, and bathed him in sweet rose water?

Why would Fifi leave me after all I’ve done for him? Why wouldn’t he love me as much as I love him? Is life worth living without your best friend by your side?