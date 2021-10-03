- What is your favorite color?
- How many siblings do you have?
- Where are you from?
- What is your favorite study spot on campus?
- What are your thoughts on exotic pets on campus?
- Did you know I have a pet squirrel?
- Did you know that squirrels are really loyal and loving pets when treated with a tender touch?
- Would you ever ruin someone’s life intentionally?
- Where were you on Friday night at 11:30 p.m.?
- Have you ever felt immeasurable pain?
- Have you ever suffered the loss of a loved one?
- Do you know how much I love him?
- Did you know that his name is Fifi?
- Why did you steal Fifi?
- Have you ever been a single parent?
- Do you know what it’s like to lose a child?
- How could you say that he ran away when you know how happy I made him?
- Did you see how I hand fed Fifi individual oats every morning before I left for class, tucked him into bed every night, and bathed him in sweet rose water?
- Why would Fifi leave me after all I’ve done for him? Why wouldn’t he love me as much as I love him? Is life worth living without your best friend by your side?
- What Res College are you in?