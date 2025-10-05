Going everywhere on that little yellow bike. To
the base of mountains and looking up at the
boundary where snow becomes rain. Retreat just
below treeline on account of distant thunder.
On the downhill a pebble could mean disaster,
but make s-turns: wide and coltish. The chain
whines and grates and spits out flecks of mud.
Pedal down-up down-up down-up. Choke on the
wind in your face.
Notice a talus field in the distance and make it a
mission. Leave the bike tipped over – sweetgrass
poking through the spokes.
Will yourself lighter while traversing a warmed
snowbank. Scrape your legs wading through
fens. Go waist-high in streams buzzing with
electric cold. It’s really all very American.