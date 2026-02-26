Still Race

A burgundy ant scampers along
an iron windowsill, weaves manically
around bits of old dust
as if they’re skyscrapers.
Dust picks up, sometimes,
when the train car door opens.
Makes me sneeze.
Take a bite from my organic wrap –
hand-packed the way my mother does it.
Her mother would wrap grape leaves
around loaves of rice in the evenings.
Watch with approval when she finished in the evenings,
watched her pack it in a shoulderbag
and bring it to school in the mornings. I watch
the ant sprint along ice-riddled iron.
Why does it try to outrun this stretch
of New Jersey countryside?
It zigzags artfully,
and though it goes nowhere,
I trace its path; one that
spirals, like meticulous embroidery
in a canvas lunchbag.
The train tire ridges clip rails,
traction heaving us forward.
I watch this all, tomato juice dribbling over
the web between my index finger and thumb.
My tongue erect, I clean myself.
Mira Schubert spends her time watching ants in the New Jersey countryside.