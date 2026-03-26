Lift his body, the paramedics

tell me. Hold him in your

clay arms. When the firemen come, go

sit among the planter pots, do not remember

the shape of that char-black body bag nor the walls

of that lime-white crematorium. Instead

remember the stories he told you, his

humid jungle and 12-count brotherhood.

Tell yourself his life, his stinking heat and spit-roast fires,

and know them as your own. Know his life as a fable,

know it as a code.

Attempt confession into a microphone. Stare up

into stage lights and let strangers in

on your stories, his secrets: your inability to

grieve, his purple-red bile you caught

in a 32-ounce takeout cup. Look up, now. They are

clapping for you. Wipe your tears, then,

bow. Leave the stage and

fade into the driver’s seat.

Once home, go sit before the fireplace and

wrap your kindling knees in your arms. Place

logs in the fire. Hear them

sear, blacken, burn. Burn

yourself. Attempt absolution,

become ash. Pour water into your own ashes and

knead yourself into clay. Fashion a body,

find his bed. Run your finger along the bedframe. Here,

you gathered his knees as your father picked up his shoulders. Here,

you watched his hips fold, buckle, and fail. Here, you spread

slag and slip and ash across the bedsheets. Here, you lay down

his clay arms and sit by his bedside. There,

tell yourself jokes. Keep the old man company.

Callisto Lim kneads our minds from afar, and now, the Nassau Weekly needs a Ghost-style pottery lesson.