moving/dream

two things are unique to a home:

writer’s block and wetting the bed. in sleep

my adult teeth pushed each other

from my mouth like dominos. you held

me, a wrinkled fetus with long hair–

we can laugh at that. but really, you held

old jeans like a plea. my stomach bulged

from the fabric and i forgot why

we took turns apologizing.

/

whenever my sister wants to play

a board game, i say i need

to write. actually i scratch out

my hair and watch videos of celebrities

kissing in the next room. i crawl

to her bed when i’m sure she’s crawled

to yours. in a false dawn you nestled

me to your stomach, so i feign deafness

as you open the curtains. 五分钟走1, you

snap. in haste, i paw everything

out of my underwear drawer–

/

i never wrangled our knocker to choke

your screaming. instead i sprawled

on the porch, winced at how even wood

whined under me. the time you waste

in driving me has dribbled

down my chin, reaching for taste. mom

we whittle this house

to a pyre. tonight

my mouth has dried raw and i’m sorry

i taunted you for this:

we’ve locked our keys in the new house.

your jeans in my closet are moving.

Wǔ fēn zhōng zǒu – “we leave in five minutes.” ↩

Ziyi Yan is a contributing writer and poetry section head for the Nassau Weekly.