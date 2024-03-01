Morning Prayer

Morning PrayerLittle red psalm books that we gathered from a racklike basketballs:sometimes I would get three or four, for my friends,a utopian gesture of plenty that was received passively,the cheap worn covers sliding

across the plastic tables. I hated the mornings when we read a long psalm,

legs stiffening with pain as we hit

the thirtieth verse. Either God was very angry

at the hebrews or their enemies, or it was some ornate

description of a banquet or the precise

metaphorical relation of obsequience and gratitude

that the speaker had

To God.

This was all in a wide gray room

we called the lockerteria:

a monstrosity of a word that conveyed

the dual function of storage and mealtime—

a eucharistic place

where we did a pantomime of mass, missing crucial sections

because the school wasnt catholic and the teachers werent priests

But the day, dark as it was from november to march,

had to start with prayer,

A prayer that in its droning sameness

drew on the flat indiana snow

the darkness of morning

the reluctance to have been woken for this

the longing for resurrection

a flat male prayer unleavened

with the grace of female voices.

If we strained we could sometimes hear the girls laughing

upstairs at their service,

the building divided between us

like the mind of zeus and athena,

we the unconscious rippling up below the rows of feet

which I was inclined to imagine

when I heard them overhead