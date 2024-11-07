tilted, perfectly

the globe sat undisturbed on its axis

the sound of stillness spoke to me

being young was being free?

Babi drove the minivan.

Babi said it was easy

un-split ends

curly hair arranged itself across the glass. chills tossed my wisps into the freckled night. silly me

hair doesn’t fly away.

i looked at this reflection so curiously

angling my face to every degree

part of me was away

the breeze didn’t feel like a slap in the face

squinting my eyes in the sun didn’t make me cry

traffic lights aren’t meant to give headaches

10 year old me was ungrateful. I wish I told Babi

thank you. then. sorry

i never learned to

drive.

Related