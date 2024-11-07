tilted, perfectly
the globe sat undisturbed on its axis
the sound of stillness spoke to me
being young was being free?
Babi drove the minivan.
Babi said it was easy
un-split ends
curly hair arranged itself across the glass. chills tossed my wisps into the freckled night. silly me
hair doesn’t fly away.
i looked at this reflection so curiously
angling my face to every degree
part of me was away
the breeze didn’t feel like a slap in the face
squinting my eyes in the sun didn’t make me cry
traffic lights aren’t meant to give headaches
10 year old me was ungrateful. I wish I told Babi
thank you. then. sorry
i never learned to
drive.