tilted, perfectly

 

the globe sat undisturbed on its axis

 

the sound of stillness spoke to me

 

being young was being free?

 

Babi drove the minivan.

 

Babi said it was easy

 

un-split ends

 

curly hair arranged itself across the glass. chills tossed my wisps into the freckled night. silly me

hair doesn’t fly away.

 

i looked at this reflection so curiously

 

angling my face to every degree

 

part of me was away

 

the breeze didn’t feel like a slap in the face

 

squinting my eyes in the sun didn’t make me cry

traffic lights aren’t meant to give headaches

 

10 year old me was ungrateful. I wish I told Babi

 

thank you. then. sorry

 

i never learned to

 

drive.

