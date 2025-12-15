We all want the melt of you
the pulsing red ocean
full of brine,
combed by pearly topsail shimmers
imagined to infinity but never really making slices,
want to drive a four-fathom pike
down and down and lose it on the way.
Fathom comes from old english
when it used to mean “embrace” or “outstretched”
because it’s six feet across a man
fingertip-to-fingertip when he’s on his back.
But what have we got of your embrace?
I’ll tell you what I have,
what scraps I keep
to warm myself on nights like this
(anyway I’m not alone).
Tonight I’ve drunk so much
I’m the only one who sees
what it is: there’s a house
in back of your place
after dark when open the unblinking light-eyes,
and all around servants haul shiny black boxes.
Now you’re dancing downstairs
with the open-mouthed pieces of someone’s parents
who sent them out into this deathless war
for a paste-gem crown that dissolves in bathroom mirrors,
from the naked skin wet and yet unclean
and you won’t be the one to clean it.
And I won’t be the one to do it to you,
the one to cut you deep
to get the taste of your mean-it breath
the feel of all the clutching and pressing
the sound of promises to half-die for it.
Later I go downstairs
after checking my face in a mirror
bare of precious things
to find you are gone.
The diamond in this room
the house is shuttered
and I shut my eyes too
prying out into that dark
waiting for a pulse;