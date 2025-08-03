the sun sets its sorry self behind the dining hall

& the clouds above the roof

are pink like gently-used gauze.

i close my eyes and try to remember

how it feels when things are beautiful.

on the widow’s walk

at the tail end of may

we held our breath.

the sky lay

with its soft belly facing up

at night you slept on the left side of the bed

& i stayed on the right side of sane.

i did not write poetry

but i listened to the rhythm of your breath

in the breeze i search for the music

but it is just one long exhale.

it is impossible

to find the beauty behind the dining hall

i am trying to remember the feeling —

to trap it between my thumb and index finger —

i am trying

to explain all this to your face on a screen —

it is impossible.

to keep imagining once you have seen the real thing

to miss you right, remember you good

to pieces is not enough

to death is not enough

on the horizon a slow setting sun

beyond the building beyond view.

i am closing my eyes

& thinking of you.