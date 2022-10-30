Jean Michel Basquiat | The Field Next to the Other Road
Sneezing fits
of overgrown
unruly
grass
thieves of my senses
weed corpses
and branches
of tar
embracing the bare
skin
of my legs
caressing my ankles
pebbles trip me
I trudge forward
on chalky sand
dirt painting my arms
the sun
scorching
the bridge of my nose
the strip of skin
beneath my hairline
clutching the space
between
my dainty silver ring
and index finger
I wipe the glaze
from my face
lift the socks above
the red marks
on my ankles
I fiddle with the silver
my skin soaked
erasing the
sun’s sketches
from my skin
but the weeds
still puncture
my dirt-streaked
fabric
and
embrace me