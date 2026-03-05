Babysitting

You sleep fretfully, stirring up the buttermilk

air. It’s been through your lungs and mine.

You’re grasping and grasping, with hands

plump and rosy. For hours you’d screamed,

straining and messing my hair until exhausted.

I notice us in the windowpane and let my neck

slacken and chin fall forward.

A mahogany plaque the size of a picture book

hangs above us: Our Lady and her tender

smile and the sweet weight in the crook of her

arm. My whole life I have wondered at the

graceful slope of her neck—how a living

warmth radiates from the wood’s luster.

You’re warm also. Heat and dampness

emanate from the pastel cotton of your

clothing. Sweat from your writhing against the

hesitancy in my embrace.

I notice I’m not yet able to hold my own

head weight, how I totter and

stare at strangers.

