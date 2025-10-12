The Nassau Weekly presents: Poetry Competition

The Nassau Weekly’s inaugural poetry competition is looking for the alternative, imaginative, and unorthodox. Our panel of judges will prioritize invented and experimental form, novel images, and strong tone. Send us poetry, short and long, which interrogates the genre.

Submit by October 30th to thenassauweekly@gmail.com.

Please send no more than 2 poems. Poetry of any length will be accepted, given that the length is justified by form or function. The winner will receive publication and a prize.

Each poem will be considered by a panel of judges. The panel comprises of the following individuals:

Ziyi Yan is a sophomore at Princeton and contributing writer for the Nass. Her poetry is published or forthcoming in American Poetry Review, the Adroit Journal, the Harvard Advocate, Poetry Northwest, and more. She previously served as the Youth Poet Laureate of Connecticut and editor-in-chief of the Dawn Review. In her free time, she loves taking long walks and listening to Leonard Cohen! You can find her website here: https://ziyiyan.carrd.co/

Rachel Stone works as a fact checker at New York Magazine. She is a recent graduate of the NYU MFA Program in Creative Writing, where she received a Goldwater Fellowship to study and teach poetry. Her work can be found online in The New Republic, The Brooklyn Rail, BOMB Magazine, and other publications.

Christian Bischoff is from New Jersey. He received an MFA from the Iowa Writers’ Workshop, where he was a Truman Capote Fellow. His writing and reporting have appeared in The New York Times and The New Yorker, among other publications.

Mollika Jai Singh ’24 is a poet from San Diego and Montgomery County, Maryland. She is pursuing an MFA in Bloomington, Indiana, where she is the Associate Director of the Indiana University Writers’ Conference and a reader for Indiana Review. Mollika’s poems have recently been published in Swim Press, MORIA, and Blue Marble Review, but she dearly misses The Nassau Weekly. Find her on Twitter @mollikajaisingh.