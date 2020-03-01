I’d like to believe
that there are no bears
in the woods
(it would settle my nerves,
the edges of which catch on the branches and leaves
across the trail that
I’ve yet to trim)
But I see signs of their shadows
everywhere:
Scat
tufts of fur
paw prints in the mud
bark peeling off trees
in delicate strips
that I could use to start fires
if fires were allowed up here
Lying in my tent at night
(every night)
I listen for snapped branches
heavy footfalls
huffed hot heaving breaths
I’ve seen bears, twice,
only once in the woods–
in New Jersey
Fear burned through me
I lived like my ancestors once must have,
feeling everything all at once
in a (perceived) life or death struggle
the young god verses the beast
Hadn’t yet been in the woods long enough for the god complex to be washed away
That takes time
exposure
vulnerability
danger
time outside the world’s grasp
Because everyone tells you that
you’re a young god
when you’re twenty
And you believe them
But you’re not one
in the woods–
they disabuse you of this notion
quickly
within days
The young god stumbles
out here
One thought on “Young God”
excellent poem by Emily McLean. Very smooth and compelling