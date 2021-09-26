Tarot cards are for everyone regardless of belief system! They are not magic, they are a story, and applying that story to life and love can lead to clarity, comfort, and entertainment.

If you took the advice of The Moon in Tiger Tarot’s last reading, you have hopefully had a week of introspection, rest, and possibly melancholy. This week will not be so quiet. In another one-card pull, Tiger Tarot presents to you a reading on The Chariot, the seventh card in the Major Arcana and one which demands effort and promises progress. When The Chariot card appears in a reading, it usually indicates the presence of a problem for you to face. This problem may be something new that will come up throughout the week, or something you’ve been putting off for a while. Regardless, you will have to face it head-on avoidance is not an option. Do so with courage, reason, and determination.

If you’re struggling in your relationship, you must be vulnerable and direct with how you’re feeling, but make sure to approach with a plan so that your emotions don’t undermine you. If you have been feeling disconnected from your partner, take the initiative to plan a date night and reconnect. If you’re single, you might be struggling to make connections or put yourself out there. The Chariot is on your side this week! Ask that person with the cute laugh for their number!

If your troubles are academic or work-related, structure and ritual are needed. Take time at the beginning of the week to schedule the next month or so. If you’re not using a calendar app or planner, start doing so right away and make sure to map out all of your shifts, classes, and meetings. Then, plan when you will do your homework, eat your meals, and relax. You won’t be productive if you’re too stressed to focus.

While The Chariot usually means that you have troubles to overcome, it is also a card of victory and signifies that you WILL overcome them. Keep moving forward, and don’t look back.

YES or NO: YES! The Chariot is screaming yes.

If you find yourself with any extra time this week, here are a few things you can do that are Chariot-approved:

Exercise! ( I will not be doing this, but I believe in you) Push your limits a bit further than you usually would, and see what you’re capable of.

Try a new study method. (Pomodoro Sessions, the Kanban method, Eat the Frog technique!)

Watch an action movie. I’m feeling Troy (2004) or Twilight: Breaking Dawn Part 2 .

Listen to “The Middle” by Jimmy Eats World or “Monster” by Kanye West, Jay-Z, Nicki Minaj (her verse slaps), and Rick Ross or some Meg Thee Stallion while looking in the mirror and hyping yourself up.

Create affirmations for your week and put them in your phone reminders.

Make a therapy appointment. Seriously.

