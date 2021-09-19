A message from our Tarot Reader and a short introduction to The Tarot

Welcome to Tiger Tarot! Emma and I decided to start Tiger Tarot as a way for each of us to get to know the tarot deck better, and throughout this semester, Tiger Tarot will allow you to learn with us through mini-readings in every issue! Before we begin, it is important to iterate that tarot cards are for everyone regardless of belief system! They are not magic. They just tell a story, and applying that story to life and love can lead to clarity, comfort, and entertainment.

The Tarot consist of 78 cards split into the Major Arcana and the Minor Arcana.

The Major Arcana consists of 22 cards and is more familiar to most people than the Minor Arcana. Cards like Death, The Hanged Man, The Lovers, and The World make up the Major Arcana, and when Major Arcana cards appear in a reading, you should pay attention because these cards hold a lot of significance!

The Minor Arcana is similar to a normal deck of cards. It consists of four suits: Cups, Swords, Wands, and Coins, with 14 cards in a suit running from ace to king.

Every card in the tarot deck has a message to tell, and these messages can vary based on what type of reading it is found in and the position it takes in a multi-card reading.

Another Note: Tarot Cards can also be used to find guidance on yes or no questions! If there’s a question that’s been weighing on you, come to Tiger Tarot each week for a yes or no answer at the end of each reading!

A Message from The Moon

We begin our Tiger Tarot Journey with a simple one-card pull: The Moon

After over a year of isolation and emotional exhaustion, students have returned to a (somewhat) normal semester on campus. These past few weeks have probably been full of conversations, introductions, and late nights, and while it has been wonderful to socialize and gather after so much time alone, The Moon invites you to take time to yourself this week. Take a step back. Solitary contemplation is needed to process all the changes and experiences you have had over the past month. If possible, find time to do this outside and in the evening where the moon is visible. Passersby might wonder what you’re up to, but stargazing alone in Poe field sounds like the move this week. Allow yourself to be vulnerable, romanticize, scream at the moon, create your own constellations in the sky. If you are a writer or an artist, now is a great time to start something new, and remember: the most important audience for your art is yourself. The Moon also wants you to allow your body to rest. Did you know tigers sleep for an average of 18 hours a day? I’m not saying you should stay in bed all day, but this week get plenty of sleep and maybe pass on that party down the hall.

YES OR NO?

The moon is a card of caution. Whatever you’re asking about this week, the answer is NO.

