Tarot cards are for everyone regardless of their belief system! They simply tell a story. Applying that story to life and love can lead to clarity, comfort, and entertainment.

The Past: The Sun Reversed

It’s been a decent week, or at least an average week; however, you have still found yourself looking at the world around you in a pessimistic way, finding yourself struggling to see the good in your life and the people around you. Because of this, you probably haven’t been the greatest friend, partner, or student recently, but that’s okay! You’re allowed to be moody sometimes, and there’s nothing wrong with being pessimistic every once and a while. The Sun Reversed recognizes that you have been a grumpy old man for a bit, but now your inner child has risen to the surface. You will find this week that your mood and outlook have improved and that the sunshine feels nicer on your skin. Now that you are feeling better, you might want to take extra time this week to spend time with the people you care about! It can be important to remind the people you love that they matter, especially after a grumpy week. If you’re in a relationship, make sure to find time this coming week for your partner.

The Sun Reversed would like you to run joyfully around a swimming pool with a butter knife, play with some legos, and build a fort with your buddies this week.

The Present: Justice

The convergence of Justice and The Sun Reversed is unique and leaves room for a few interpretations of this week. Find the one that speaks to you.

Full of the childlike wonder and joy of The Reversed Sun, you’re feeling great this week, and Justice may be responsible for some of this pleasure. At some point in the past, you made a decision, and now, you are finally seeing the effects that choice has made, and they are beautiful. You made the right decision for yourself, and you should take the time to celebrate with those you love. You deserve to be celebrated. Congratulations!

The childlike wonder and joy of the Reversed Sun are presenting themselves in your life through the actions of others, and Justice is to blame for this. Your (GOOD!) karma is finally catching up to you, and because you have spent the last few months taking care of those around you, you will find that those around you will be taking care of you this week. Justice wants to thank you for being a blessing in the lives of your friends. Continue to treat others with kindness and respect, and you will find that it is reciprocated.

You are feeling the effects of The Reversed Sun, a lighter mood, a skip in your step. However, you are finding that those around you don’t seem to be on the same wavelength this week. Your friends might be having issues with each other, or your partner is more on edge than usual. If you find that this is the case, Justice may be working through you this week because it recognizes that you are in a good place to help those around you. Remain clear-headed and attempt to be objective in any conflicts you choose to get involved in. By doing so, you will be able to return stability to those around you.

The Future: The Devil

Right now, you are doing fairly well, but if you don’t make any proactive changes, you will soon find yourself feeling trapped and unable to manage what’s going on inside you and around you. The Devil is representative of the darker sides of you that need to be kept in check, and in the future position, this card is a warning. Whatever it is that The Devil is warning you about is not a problem yet, but it will be. Take time to reflect on what behaviors or patterns you may be engaging in that aren’t healthy for you in the long run. You may be too focused on the material world, which could lead to loss of friendships or financial difficulties. You may be using substances too often or for unhealthy reasons, which could lead to dependency or addiction if you don’t get help now. You may be using people around you for personal gain, or treating your partner in unfair ways. Whatever it is, take the time to change it now, before it becomes serious. You don’t want that negative energy going into the holiday season!

Related