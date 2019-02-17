With the first snowfall of the yearthat wouldn’t stick, the frost congealedon the ground like damp white hair,or spit.

We raced inside, played an unpracticed

version of soccer, kicked around bright

sneakers with bare feet. We rolled the shoes

over like small, still bodies.

My quarrel was warm and rehearsed,

and I worried the quivering and

gentleness would flee, impossibly,

like an ocean that forgot the smell of salt.

Unspecial, unspoiled, loved, unturned,

candy-colored pastel sweethearts,

shedding our hand-carved words,

we moved from the chairs to our knees.