A man asked me if I was Nigerian, he could tell by my name

What’s in a name?

Warsan Shire said give your daughters difficult names, ones that command the full tongue

I’ve allowed my name to be disrespected since I was young

I left Chisom to become Chi, made it easier for the American eye to see

I accepted a shortened me, acknowledging my name’s difficulty

You can’t say Chisom but I can say Emily, I can say Cassity

You don’t know what’s in my name

Your culture and mine are not the same

Chisom, meaning accompanied by God

Olivia, meaning give her an American name so it doesn’t sound so odd Nwadinobi, meaning child of my heart, child of my home

The power in my name can stand alone

My pronunciation is not a suggestion, not a question

It’s an expression

My name is a benediction, a testimony, a phrase you pronounce complexly I lose trust in a tongue that refuses to pronounce my name correctly Every time you say my name wrong my ears bleed

You’re so westernized that it’s my name you can’t read? You don’t know what’s in my name Don’t shorten it, it’s not yours to tame Every time you shorten Chisom, you neutralize its meaning, the value of my being The origin of my name starts fleeing You’re neutralizing the meaning of my heritage, my name is meant to be cherished My name commands the full tongue, the breath of a whole lung So, I ask again, what’s in a name?

If not my entire identity and relation to my ancestors who named me I proclaim with confidence, my name is Chisom Olivia Nwadinobi Elongate my name in its entirety, because it was never meant to be pronounced tiredly

