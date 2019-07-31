here in my little tiny studio, I
sleep just a ways from my
oven. there is a
tapping sound
i know
i hear him but
i’m frozen in that
state where my brain has just
remembered every thing in the
universe and how my
heart ached last night.
there is someone in my
oven trying
desperately to
get out and
maybe he is going to march
across our room and pull the
pins out of my heart and
maybe he is going to jump on my
trampoline chest and loosen
the springs until they
snap and
maybe he is going to fall onto
the hard grass and crush the
flowers of my withering love.
or maybe he will just get out of the oven
and walk out of the door.
and I will get out of the bed
Bake something.