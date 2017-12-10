The earth flies off its axis. The world is aflame. Fields and forests turn to ash. Ink runs dry. Print journalism is dead. It’s the apocalypse, and in its last death rattle, the illustrious Nassau Weekly decides to leave one more gift to humanity, to create the only remembrance of our time on earth, to cement an eternal legacy—to publish THE LAST LIST.

22 Pounds I Gained

7, Maybe 8 Depending on How You Measure, Reasons Why You Should Come Back to My Room

2,380 Reasons I Deserve to Be Here

Top 10 House Pets I’d Honestly Be Fine With Eating

Top 10 Suppositories

7 Fragile Wishbones That Are Just As Fragile As Normal Wishbones

23 Vasectomies

500 Miles the Proclaimers Would Walk

500 More They Wouldn’t

525,600 Minutes

15 Stars That Might Just Be Airplanes

77 Grape Seeds That Look Like Alan Rickman

15 Quotes From Goodnight Moon to Remind You That Death Is Imminent

23 Celebrity Haircuts That I Thought About Getting but Eventually Decided Against

19 Jesus Toasts That Also Resemble Maria Sharapova

31 Maria Sharapova Look-Alikes Who May or May Not Actually Look Like Maria Sharapova

77 Pictures of the Insides of Totino’s Pizza Rolls

101 Pizza Rolls That Sparked My Sexual Awakening

101 Most Eccentric Clauses From My Parents’ Custody Agreement

Top 6 Highlights From My Parents’ Custody Hearing

Top 5 Ways I Caused My Parents’ Divorce

72 Colors That Aren’t Orange or Light Blue

2 Chainz

14 Best Openings in Rock Paper Scissors

45 U.S. Presidents in No Order

Top 0 Female U.S. Presidents

2,000 Words My Essay Doesn’t Have

17 Old Notes I Found on My iPhone When I Was Incredibly Blazed and Looking at Old Notes on My iPhone

14 Types of Algae I Found in the Still Water Pooling on the Hood of the Grill I Don’t Use Anymore Next to My Home the Other Day

61 New Yorker Cartoons That Actually Made Me Laugh

73 Web Domain Names With No Vowels

7 Clouds That Look Kinda Weird, Huh?

7 Things Only the Chattanooga, Tennessee Police Chief Will Understand

We Can’t Wait to Watch These 12 Crumbling Cities Collapse Into Hellish Wastelands

4 Colors

Are These 7 Mushrooms Safe to Eat? (We’re Asking)

10 🔮’s That Could 👻 in the Next Few Days

Best Gaspar Noé Movies for Date Night

19 Ways to Make Your Maxxinista Outfit Look More Expensive Than a Happy Meal

16 Spells From Harry Potter That Actually Work When Spoken by Bushbabies

3.5 Billion Men Who Probably Have Bigger Penises Than You

16 Ways to Come Out to Your Parents in Furbish

12 Coasters Your Husband Will Fucking Want to Use

34 Teeth You’ve Lost

13 Stovetops to Touch to See If They’re Actually Hot (They Are)

3 Friends to Text “Free to Catch the USG Movie This Weekend?” ((They Are) They Won’t Tho)

Top 5 Middle School Crushes Named Will Kleinman That You Never Got Over Will If You’re Reading This Please Accept My Friend Request and If You’re in New York I’d Love to Catch Up Over Lunch or Something or Maybe Just Coffee I’ve Always Loved You

17 Names for That One Patch of Hair Under Your Nipple

9 Ways to Address the Fact That Your Hands Are Still Slightly Wet After Using a Starbucks Bathroom That Only Had an Electric Hand Dryer

90 Possible Pseudonyms to Use When Dropping Off Your Dry Cleaning

90 Possible Pseudonyms to Use When Buying Crack

90 Possible Pseudonyms to Use for Embezzling

90 Homonym Pairs

Top 2 Parents Who Have Failed Me

101 Reasons Why I Fantasize About Murdering My Father

Top 10 Softboys You Meet in Your Fallout Bunker

7 Publications You Should Be Reading Instead of the Nass

12 Alternatives to Capitalism

120 Ways to Seem Like a Socialist When You Own a Canada Goose

23 Tumblr Posts That Prove You Are Alone

102 Countries the Tory Should Annex

Top 10 Hottest Tory Editors

Michelle Obama Shopping List

10 Ways to Show You Own a Juul Without Saying Explicitly That You Have a Juul

10 Ways to Ask for Juul Pods at a Party

120 Ideas for Theta Formals Themes

10 Lists

10 Numbers

15 Best Lightbulbs in Firestone

10 Hottest Freshmen Who Would Totally Not Survive the Apocalypse

10 Hottest Freshmen Who Would Incite the Next Apocalypse

10 PFA Members Who Will Not Get Raptured

Peter Singer’s Top 10 Hottest Animals

10 Babies Peter Singer Has Murdered

10 Trains Peter Singer Has Diverted

110 Reasons I Don’t Want Peter Singer to Be the Model for AI for Self Driving Cars

15 Hot Stocks Post Wall Street

Top 10 Money Laundering Fronts on Nassau St.

14 Ways to Interpret the Painting of the Naked Woman on the Wall

30 Ways Nass Writers Justify Having Not Done Press Club

15 Econ Undergrads Who Are Going to Jail for Insider Trading

4 Princeton Alumni Who Didn’t Serve Humanity

200 Thongs the Nass Will Sell You for a Reasonable Price

100 Reasons Why This Isn’t Really a Multilevel Marketing Scheme

100 Reasons Princeton Can’t Divulge Its Investment Strategies

Eisgruber’s Top 10 Favorite Private Prisons

100 Reasons Woodrow Wilson Was Probably a Really Nice Guy

13 Reasons Why Not

12 Angriest Men

20,000 Leagues Under the Sea

10 Compromising Photos of Kim Jong Un

5 Ways to Make the Most of Parents Weekend

10 People Who Are Actually on the Access Hollywood Take

110 Fun Ways to Cross the North Korean Armistice Line

10 Ways to Keep Christian Bischoff Out of Your Post-Apocalyptic Farm Paradise

25 Lists That Got Cut

25 Random Strangers I Like More Than My Own Mother

15 Darkest Things I Would Do for a Spelman Suite

Top 10 Secret Menu Items at Small World

All St. A’s Members

20 Philosophy Theses That Would Have Saved Us From the Apocalypse

Top 10 Types of Water in the Dining Hall

127 Claimed Rap Names