The earth flies off its axis. The world is aflame. Fields and forests turn to ash. Ink runs dry. Print journalism is dead. It’s the apocalypse, and in its last death rattle, the illustrious Nassau Weekly decides to leave one more gift to humanity, to create the only remembrance of our time on earth, to cement an eternal legacy—to publish THE LAST LIST.
- 22 Pounds I Gained
- 7, Maybe 8 Depending on How You Measure, Reasons Why You Should Come Back to My Room
- 2,380 Reasons I Deserve to Be Here
- Top 10 House Pets I’d Honestly Be Fine With Eating
- Top 10 Suppositories
- 7 Fragile Wishbones That Are Just As Fragile As Normal Wishbones
- 23 Vasectomies
- 500 Miles the Proclaimers Would Walk
- 500 More They Wouldn’t
- 525,600 Minutes
- 15 Stars That Might Just Be Airplanes
- 77 Grape Seeds That Look Like Alan Rickman
- 15 Quotes From Goodnight Moon to Remind You That Death Is Imminent
- 23 Celebrity Haircuts That I Thought About Getting but Eventually Decided Against
- 19 Jesus Toasts That Also Resemble Maria Sharapova
- 31 Maria Sharapova Look-Alikes Who May or May Not Actually Look Like Maria Sharapova
- 77 Pictures of the Insides of Totino’s Pizza Rolls
- 101 Pizza Rolls That Sparked My Sexual Awakening
- 101 Most Eccentric Clauses From My Parents’ Custody Agreement
- Top 6 Highlights From My Parents’ Custody Hearing
- Top 5 Ways I Caused My Parents’ Divorce
- 72 Colors That Aren’t Orange or Light Blue
- 2 Chainz
- 14 Best Openings in Rock Paper Scissors
- 45 U.S. Presidents in No Order
- Top 0 Female U.S. Presidents
- 2,000 Words My Essay Doesn’t Have
- 17 Old Notes I Found on My iPhone When I Was Incredibly Blazed and Looking at Old Notes on My iPhone
- 14 Types of Algae I Found in the Still Water Pooling on the Hood of the Grill I Don’t Use Anymore Next to My Home the Other Day
- 61 New Yorker Cartoons That Actually Made Me Laugh
- 73 Web Domain Names With No Vowels
- 7 Clouds That Look Kinda Weird, Huh?
- 7 Things Only the Chattanooga, Tennessee Police Chief Will Understand
- We Can’t Wait to Watch These 12 Crumbling Cities Collapse Into Hellish Wastelands
- 4 Colors
- Are These 7 Mushrooms Safe to Eat? (We’re Asking)
- 10 🔮’s That Could 👻 in the Next Few Days
- Best Gaspar Noé Movies for Date Night
- 19 Ways to Make Your Maxxinista Outfit Look More Expensive Than a Happy Meal
- 16 Spells From Harry Potter That Actually Work When Spoken by Bushbabies
- 3.5 Billion Men Who Probably Have Bigger Penises Than You
- 16 Ways to Come Out to Your Parents in Furbish
- 12 Coasters Your Husband Will Fucking Want to Use
- 34 Teeth You’ve Lost
- 13 Stovetops to Touch to See If They’re Actually Hot (They Are)
- 3 Friends to Text “Free to Catch the USG Movie This Weekend?” ((They Are) They Won’t Tho)
- Top 5 Middle School Crushes Named Will Kleinman That You Never Got Over Will If You’re Reading This Please Accept My Friend Request and If You’re in New York I’d Love to Catch Up Over Lunch or Something or Maybe Just Coffee I’ve Always Loved You
- 17 Names for That One Patch of Hair Under Your Nipple
- 9 Ways to Address the Fact That Your Hands Are Still Slightly Wet After Using a Starbucks Bathroom That Only Had an Electric Hand Dryer
- 90 Possible Pseudonyms to Use When Dropping Off Your Dry Cleaning
- 90 Possible Pseudonyms to Use When Buying Crack
- 90 Possible Pseudonyms to Use for Embezzling
- 90 Homonym Pairs
- Top 2 Parents Who Have Failed Me
- 101 Reasons Why I Fantasize About Murdering My Father
- Top 10 Softboys You Meet in Your Fallout Bunker
- 7 Publications You Should Be Reading Instead of the Nass
- 12 Alternatives to Capitalism
- 120 Ways to Seem Like a Socialist When You Own a Canada Goose
- 23 Tumblr Posts That Prove You Are Alone
- 102 Countries the Tory Should Annex
- Top 10 Hottest Tory Editors
- Michelle Obama Shopping List
- 10 Ways to Show You Own a Juul Without Saying Explicitly That You Have a Juul
- 10 Ways to Ask for Juul Pods at a Party
- 120 Ideas for Theta Formals Themes
- 10 Lists
- 10 Numbers
- 15 Best Lightbulbs in Firestone
- 10 Hottest Freshmen Who Would Totally Not Survive the Apocalypse
- 10 Hottest Freshmen Who Would Incite the Next Apocalypse
- 10 PFA Members Who Will Not Get Raptured
- Peter Singer’s Top 10 Hottest Animals
- 10 Babies Peter Singer Has Murdered
- 10 Trains Peter Singer Has Diverted
- 110 Reasons I Don’t Want Peter Singer to Be the Model for AI for Self Driving Cars
- 15 Hot Stocks Post Wall Street
- Top 10 Money Laundering Fronts on Nassau St.
- 14 Ways to Interpret the Painting of the Naked Woman on the Wall
- 30 Ways Nass Writers Justify Having Not Done Press Club
- 15 Econ Undergrads Who Are Going to Jail for Insider Trading
- 4 Princeton Alumni Who Didn’t Serve Humanity
- 200 Thongs the Nass Will Sell You for a Reasonable Price
- 100 Reasons Why This Isn’t Really a Multilevel Marketing Scheme
- 100 Reasons Princeton Can’t Divulge Its Investment Strategies
- Eisgruber’s Top 10 Favorite Private Prisons
- 100 Reasons Woodrow Wilson Was Probably a Really Nice Guy
- 13 Reasons Why Not
- 12 Angriest Men
- 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea
- 10 Compromising Photos of Kim Jong Un
- 5 Ways to Make the Most of Parents Weekend
- 10 People Who Are Actually on the Access Hollywood Take
- 110 Fun Ways to Cross the North Korean Armistice Line
- 10 Ways to Keep Christian Bischoff Out of Your Post-Apocalyptic Farm Paradise
- 25 Lists That Got Cut
- 25 Random Strangers I Like More Than My Own Mother
- 15 Darkest Things I Would Do for a Spelman Suite
- Top 10 Secret Menu Items at Small World
- All St. A’s Members
- 20 Philosophy Theses That Would Have Saved Us From the Apocalypse
- Top 10 Types of Water in the Dining Hall
- 127 Claimed Rap Names
- The One Thing I Wouldn’t Do for a Klondike Bar