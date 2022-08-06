Pink-tinted
marble floors
and
ceilings etched
in gold
by lady freedom
swarms of gaping mouths
and far-too-full camera rolls
shuffle behind red-coated
guides
the dimmed sun
begins her descent
and the crescent moon
takes her shift
Brumidi’s
Washington
no longer
an apotheosis
his brush-stroked
countenance
and plaster-backed
powder blue
dress coat
d r a g g e d
d
o
w
n
into
the
crypt
flooded with
unsigned bills
streaked with
ad hominems
and lobbying
funds
with amendments
that can’t seem
to walk across
aisle
he
wades through
the disordered
piles
grasping at
the rotunda’s
bare porcelain walls
head tilted upward
eyes wide and fixed
on the
bare
plaster dome
but feet firmly
on the
ground