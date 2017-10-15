The chairs are folded up

back against the wall.

Bobby, a nesting doll—

First a paperboy, then

a lover, now a café owner.

But the parties have all been tucked

away or squeezed into jam jars.

Two babies into the game

and not yet a father. Maybe never.

Bobby Dorfman rolls himself

in bed. The fan hums and

hums. In LA, his uncle

marries younger and younger.

Bobby prays to God and

remembers to call the plumber on the

Weekend. Bobby prays to God

and takes the kids to Coney

Island. Bobby prays to God

and turns off the fan. The dancefloor

is rolled away with the carpet and packed into the closet.