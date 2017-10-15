The chairs are folded up
back against the wall.
Bobby, a nesting doll—
First a paperboy, then
a lover, now a café owner.
But the parties have all been tucked
away or squeezed into jam jars.
Two babies into the game
and not yet a father. Maybe never.
Bobby Dorfman rolls himself
in bed. The fan hums and
hums. In LA, his uncle
marries younger and younger.
Bobby prays to God and
remembers to call the plumber on the
Weekend. Bobby prays to God
and takes the kids to Coney
Island. Bobby prays to God
and turns off the fan. The dancefloor
is rolled away with the carpet and packed into the closet.