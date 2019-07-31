A bear batting at a beehive, how

clumsy the mind

always was with the heart. Wanting

what it wanted.

-Laura Kaksischke

You wanted to be like Miss Rumphius,

make the world more purple. Of course,

it was easy to see the view from there.

If you doused lavender behind your ears,

or plucked lupine from the soil,

if you smelled more like the earth, maybe

you would be more endearing.



If you put cold spoons on the curves

of your puffy eyes, they would collapse

in those metal shells. No pollen,

no night of crying, would dare swell them.

Sometimes eyes turn colors

you didn’t know eyes could go,

orange in rainy evenings, yellow

from a failing liver, green from tired bruises.



If you roll your eyes, they might get stuck there.



Maybe you are stuck staring at Miss Rumphius

and her flowers. That might be infuriating:

the best she could do for the world was plant seeds

Or maybe you are stuck staring at the sun, a gap

in the clouds, a yolk poked and spreading in the sky.

Maybe you’re stuck staring at a bear, batting at a beehive.

Or maybe you are stuck staring at

someone running.



There were three beds of flowers you thought

you kept alive when you were six.

You fed them with a weightless tin can,

clutched your fingers to your palm, and dipped your

wrist counter-clockwise. When they did not die,

you assumed it was because of the water

you willed there.