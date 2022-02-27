Image credit: audubon.org

For ornithologists and lovebirds alike — please enjoy this curated list of nicknames for your significant other, selected from the Audubon Guide to North American Birds:

  1. Tufted Titmouse
  2. Emperor Goose
  3. Starling
  4. Magnificent Frigatebird
  5. Golden-Crowned Kinglet
  6. Glossy Ibis
  7. American Bushtit
  8. Blue-Footed Booby
  9. Bananaquit
  10. Smew

And, lest we fail to consider the inevitability of heartbreak, here are a few cutting insults that may prove useful after your separation:

  1. Parasitic Jaeger
  2. Limpkin
  3. Bristle-Thighed Curlew
  4. Bufflehead
  5. Flammulated Owl
  6. Lesser Prairie-Chicken
  7. Ruddy Duck
  8. Loggerhead Shrike
  9. Dickcissel
  10. Common Loon

