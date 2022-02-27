Image credit: audubon.org

For ornithologists and lovebirds alike — please enjoy this curated list of nicknames for your significant other, selected from the Audubon Guide to North American Birds:

Tufted Titmouse Emperor Goose Starling Magnificent Frigatebird Golden-Crowned Kinglet Glossy Ibis American Bushtit Blue-Footed Booby Bananaquit Smew

And, lest we fail to consider the inevitability of heartbreak, here are a few cutting insults that may prove useful after your separation:

Parasitic Jaeger Limpkin Bristle-Thighed Curlew Bufflehead Flammulated Owl Lesser Prairie-Chicken Ruddy Duck Loggerhead Shrike Dickcissel Common Loon