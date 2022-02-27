Image credit: audubon.org
For ornithologists and lovebirds alike — please enjoy this curated list of nicknames for your significant other, selected from the Audubon Guide to North American Birds:
- Tufted Titmouse
- Emperor Goose
- Starling
- Magnificent Frigatebird
- Golden-Crowned Kinglet
- Glossy Ibis
- American Bushtit
- Blue-Footed Booby
- Bananaquit
- Smew
And, lest we fail to consider the inevitability of heartbreak, here are a few cutting insults that may prove useful after your separation:
- Parasitic Jaeger
- Limpkin
- Bristle-Thighed Curlew
- Bufflehead
- Flammulated Owl
- Lesser Prairie-Chicken
- Ruddy Duck
- Loggerhead Shrike
- Dickcissel
- Common Loon