Might be elevation, gum-numb to the rub.

Knocked me flatand looking up everybody wanted a favor.Turtle got a shell. I’ve grown my skinsoft for asking. Would you keep this to yourself?Sure. They call you Shin? Sure.’Cause you stop a step, or you justthe thing that keeps the bruise?

I hadn’t imagined myself a coffee table

but no metaphor goes one way for sure—

lotta stupid thick books on my back and

they say “Shin, now good?” like

they’re putting down a coaster.

I guess there’s no verb to me.

I guess all fours can still be upright.

Moving taught me what folks

are willing to pay for furniture.

Taking something inside

costs a lot of money. The skinny is I got up from

the floor and got eye spots stirring my head.

That cost me a lot of money. If your kitchen table up and

walked out are you shocked or are you glad

it’s sale season at Pottery Barn? I’ll take any reason,

absurd to God, for something new.

That’s why I stood up, no doubt—for a little color.

