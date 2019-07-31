Hydrate (others).

Pour out apologies like water:

And I’m sorry

And I misunderstood.

Do this until you become parched –

But in a comforting way,

So that your mouth is warm

And only a little wet

In the dry heat.

Lay out in the sun (directly in its path).

Helios will expose your iniquities.

You have been thinking of them

All spring,

Unwilling to name them:

Envy spite greed sloth.

They covered you,

Clouded you,

Unsettled you.

As the rays burn the mist

You will gain clarity.

Eat good fruit (while it’s here).

If you have ever had a mango,

Have another

And another.

You’ll slice the first few

But then you will bite into them

Like apples.

Yellow flesh

And the juice will run down your chin

In trails.

They’ll vanish come August.

Sit. (You have prepared.)

This is the end:

Slightly thirsty,

Pleasantly warm,

Full.

This is how you will go

Into Fall.

This is how you will greet

Harvest moon.